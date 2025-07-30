Hunt County Animal Abuse: SPCA of Texas awarded custody of 1-year-old pit bull mix
HUNT COUNTY, Texas - A Hunt County dog will stay in SPCA of Texas custody while recovering from alleged violent physical abuse and neglect.
Hunt County Animal Abuse
The rescued dog has exhibited a friendly, loving demeanor and craves human attention while receiving treatment at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. | Courtesy: SPCA of Texas
What's new:
On Tuesday, a judge awarded custody of the 1-year-old male pit bull mix to the SPCA of Texas.
The SPCA of Texas’ veterinarians have been caring for the dog since July 23, when its owner was arrested on animal cruelty charges.
They will continue caring for him for a 10-day appeal period and beyond "ensuring he receives the safety and support he deserves," the organization said.
What they're saying:
"We’re thankful that Judge [Sheila] Linden recognized the cruelty this dog endured and granted the SPCA of Texas custody," said SPCA of Texas’ ACI Unit Chief Investigator Courtney Burns, CAWA. "This decision allows our medical team to continue providing the consistent and compassionate care he needs to recover, both physically and emotionally."
The organization said after just two weeks, the dog is already gaining weight and recovering.
He reportedly has a friendly, loving demeanor and craves human attention while receiving treatment.
Eferm Robinson Arrested
Eferm Robinson
The backstory:
Eferm Robinson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals - torture. He is believed to have caused unjustifiable pain and suffering to a dog in his care.
The dog was found as a result of a video showing physical abuse that was shared with the SPCA of Texas. Animal cruelty investigators responded to Robinson’s home that same day. The dog had visible injuries, was significantly underweight, and needed immediate medical attention.
Forensic veterinarians determined he suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which appeared to have knocked out a tooth. He also had marks on his neck that the SPCA of Texas said were consistent with being choked or restrained by the neck while being beaten. The dog was also emaciated and showed signs of long-term neglect.
Robinson was booked into the Hunt County jail, and his bond was set at $100,000.
The Source: The information and photos in this story were provided by the SPCA of Texas.