Hundreds begin 60-mile journey for Dallas Komen 3-Day Walk

Hundreds of people set off on a 60-mile journey Friday morning to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Dallas.

Participants will be walking 60 miles over the next three days all while collecting donations and honoring breast cancer patients, victims, and survivors.

The event has raised nearly $70 million for research since 2005. Last year, walkers raised about $14 million.

"We’re going to raise over $2 million just this weekend and we’re going to use those dollars to invest in life-saving research, direct patient support, and also policy and advocacy work to change laws to make access to care easier for all people," said Cati Diamond Stone, the Dallas event organizer.

Diamond Stone is a 13-year breast cancer survivor with a background in law.

Through her experience, she realized that not everyone has access to the resources they need to detect and survive the disease.

So, she switched careers and now advocates on behalf of Komen.

"We’re really changing lives every day," she said. "I just love how the community comes out together and holds hands and says, ‘We’re going to be doing something big together.’ You saw it this morning and you’ll see it all around town over the next three days. And the goal is 1) creating a sense of community and support, and 2) it’s really about raising dollars so we can ultimately get to the cures and help people who are facing breast cancer right now today."

Kriste Ruhland was walking with her best friend to celebrate her life and in honor of her sister.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 while she was pregnant with her second child.

"It was the most dreadful news I could have ever imagined. I'm just so thankful that it worked out the way it did," she said. "I hope that during our lifetime we can find a cure for breast cancer because I have two children and I would like my children to live a lifetime without breast cancer."

At the first pit stop at Turtle Creek, Patti Rieder and her supporters were still full of energy and enthusiasm.

She began walking with Komen in 2007 to support a friend. This is her 21st walk.

It's a little more meaningful for her this year because she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

"After two surgeries, I was margin free and now I'm just waiting to determine what radiation I need to do. But I've got all this support," she said. "It is great. It's very encouraging especially for survivors that like me who are going through it."

Diamond Stone urged those who are not walking to show their support by standing along the route and cheering on those who are.

The route takes walkers north to University Park and then back south to the Arts District in Downtown Dallas.

Donations are also greatly appreciated at www.the3day.org.

