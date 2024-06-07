3 charged with human trafficking in connection to North Texas 18-year-old's death

article

Three people have been arrested in connection to the human trafficking and death of an 18-year-old.

Julia Wells died on May 2, 2018. State troopers told the Wells family that Julia's body had been found on Dallas North Tollway.

Mark Dailey, 51, of Plano, Nikki Jordan, 48, of Fort Worth and Anna Hudson, 42, of Mabank were arrested earlier this month in connection to human trafficking charges.

Dailey was charged with trafficking resulting in death, trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Jordan faces trafficking and compelling prostitution charges.

Hudson was charged with trafficking

The indictments say all three individuals were all involved in the trafficking of young women, including Wells and at least one other woman.

Under Texas law, compelling prostitution is caused when a person is told to commit prostitution by force, threats or fraud.

Trafficking resulting in death is a first-degree felony that carries the potential of life in prison if convicted, and trafficking and compelling prostitution carry a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

"While these indictments cannot bring Julia back, they convey the serious stance against human trafficking in North Texas," wrote Wells' mother on Facebook.

Collin County's District Attorney Greg Willis says he is hopeful that "this will serve as the first step in seeking justice for Julia in a court of law."

In 2021, HB 985, also known as the Julia Wells Act, went into effect.

The law requires any driver's education or driving safety course to include human trafficking prevention.