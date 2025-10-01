Human trafficking investigation at Dallas strip club leads to 41 arrests

article

The Brief Federal agents and law enforcement partners raided Chicas Bonitas Cabaret in Dallas last week, targeting suspected human trafficking. Forty-one undocumented immigrants were arrested for administrative immigration violations; 29 are suspected of illegally working at the club. Authorities seized approximately $30,000 in cash and business records as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.



Federal agents and a coalition of law enforcement partners arrested 41 undocumented migrants and seized cash and records during a raid targeting suspected human trafficking and unlawful employment at a Dallas cabaret last week.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas executed a criminal search warrant at the Chicas Bonitas Cabaret on September 26. The operation was supported by federal, state, and local agencies, including the Dallas Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arrests and Seizures

What we know:

The 41 individuals taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas Field Office face administrative immigration violations. Authorities said 29 of those arrested are suspected of illegally working at the establishment.

As part of the ongoing criminal investigation, HSI Dallas agents seized approximately $30,000 in U.S. currency and various business records from the club.

What they're saying:

"HSI Dallas is committed to eradicating the vile scourge of sex trafficking from our local communities," said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. "Working in conjunction with our federal and local partners and leveraging HSI’s unique investigative authorities, we were able to disrupt the suspected trafficking operation at this cabaret and are working to identify potential victims."

Criminal Histories

ICE is continuing to process the individuals arrested, noting that at least five have prior criminal convictions following illegal entry into the U.S. One individual has illegally entered the country at least 10 times.

Among those detained with prior criminal convictions are:

Juan Carlos Salas Medina, 30, a Mexican national who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally 10 times. His convictions include aggravated assault of a family member, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Julios Cesar Martinez, 47, a Mexican national with three convictions for assault causing bodily injury and DUI.

Victor Manuel Manzano-Ramirez, 47, a Mexican national with two illegal entries and a DUI conviction.

Gustavo Rojas-Garda, 44, a Mexican national with a DUI conviction.

Genaro Diaz-Perez, 44, a Mexican national convicted of prostitution.

Supporting Agencies

Agencies that assisted HSI Dallas and ICE ERO in the operation included the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigative Division.