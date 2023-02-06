Human smuggling attempt in Arizona ends in rollover crash, sheriff's office says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A human smuggling attempt in Arizona ended in a rollover crash, a sheriff's office says.

On Monday, Feb. 6 around 8:30 a.m., a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a car on I-10 near Picacho Peak State Park.

"At one point, the suspect vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic. The vehicle ultimately rolled over near mile marker 213. Two of the four passengers (all undocumented) were ejected from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The driver, Timothy Bryoles, 32, was arrested and taken to the Pinal County Jail. He was booked on suspicion of unlawful flight and aggravated assault charges.

"Possible drug impairment is also being investigated," deputies said.

Sheriff Mark Lamb says Bryoles' attempt to make a quick buck put the lives of his four passengers in danger, as well as all others on the road.

"Human smugglers have zero regard for human life, and because of this, we must do all we can to stop this illegal and dangerous industry," Lamb said.

