Human remains found near Sulphur Springs home

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The Brief Human skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning near a residence on Mark Street in Sulphur Springs. Investigators and Texas Rangers recovered additional remains from the surrounding area for forensic analysis in Dallas. The identity of the individual and the cause of death are currently unknown as the investigation remains ongoing.



Human skeletal remains were found near a home in Sulphur Springs, in Hopkins County.

What we know:

The Sulphur Springs Police Department said the remains were found on Saturday morning near a residence along Mark Street.

Investigators, along with the Texas Rangers, searched the surrounding area and located additional remains.

The bones were collected and taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

What we don't know:

The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences is still working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Sulphur Springs police did not release any other information about how long the remains had been in the area or whether the individual was the victim of foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.