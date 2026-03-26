Human remains found near Dallas trail
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating human remains discovered near a trail in Dallas.
Human remains found in Dallas
What we know:
On March 25 at around 9 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive.
A preliminary investigation found human remains had been uncovered at the location.
What we don't know:
DPD didn't say what was specifically found, and that their investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Dallas Police press release.