Human remains found near Dallas trail

The Brief Dallas Police are investigating human remains found in southern Dallas. The remains were found in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive. No details were released on what Dallas Police specifically found.



Dallas Police are investigating human remains discovered near a trail in Dallas.

Human remains found in Dallas

What we know:

On March 25 at around 9 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive.

A preliminary investigation found human remains had been uncovered at the location.

What we don't know:

DPD didn't say what was specifically found, and that their investigation remains ongoing.