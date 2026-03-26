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Human remains found near Dallas trail

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Published  March 26, 2026 4:50pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Dallas Police are investigating human remains found in southern Dallas.
    • The remains were found in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive.
    • No details were released on what Dallas Police specifically found.

DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating human remains discovered near a trail in Dallas.

Human remains found in Dallas

What we know:

On March 25 at around 9 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive.

A preliminary investigation found human remains had been uncovered at the location.

What we don't know:

DPD didn't say what was specifically found, and that their investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Dallas Police press release.

DallasDallas Police DepartmentCrime and Public Safety