No evidence of gunfire, explosive device found at Hulen Mall, fire department says

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it has found no evidence of shots fired or an explosive device at Hulen Mall on Sunday.

Calls started coming in to fire and police dispatch just before 5:30 p.m. about an active shooter and bomb threat.

Fire crews and officers responded to the scene and the mall was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities began searching for any victims or threats, but couldn’t find any, according to the fire department.

As of 7 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said it has found no gunshot victims on scene or explosive devices in the mall. Two explosive canine units swept the mall, along with other bomb/arson teams with the fire department.

Fire investigators said they believe when people reported hearing gunshots, what they actually heard were slamming doors as people fled the area.

Police and fire crews will remain on scene to continue their investigation.