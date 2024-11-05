Howdy's Homemade employee tips stolen in break-in

article

A popular North Dallas ice cream shop was broken into early Tuesday morning. Some of the money stolen was meant for the shop's hard-working employees.

The owner of Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream made the unfortunate discovery when he showed up to open for the day.

Tom Landis immediately noticed shattered glass at the front entrance. Robbers also took the cash register and money from an employee tip jar.

"I think really the most frustrating thing is guys like Brandt work so hard, and they really rely on their tip money like a lot of the restaurant industry. And that was taken," Landis said.

Howdy’s Homemade is a special ice cream shop that employs people like Brandt with developmental disabilities.

"I get frustrated, but the employees lift you up and say, ‘You know what? We can get through this. We’ve been through worse,’" Landis said.

Dallas police are investigating the 3 a.m. break-in, which took less than two minutes.

Landis hopes the person or persons responsible will be caught thanks to cameras near the shop on Inwood Road in Dallas.

In the meantime, customers who have heard about the break-in on social media have been stopping by to refill the tip jar.

They're proving that good can still triumph over evil.