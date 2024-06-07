How you can use pre-purchased Alamo Drafthouse movie tickets

Alamo Drafthouse customers who pre-purchased movie tickets can still get their money’s worth.

On Thursday, Alamo Drafthouse abruptly closed all five of its North Texas theaters after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The news shocked employees and disappointed customers, especially those who recently paid for movie tickets online.

Related article

That’s why Galaxy Theatres at Grandscape in The Colony is offering to honor those tickets through the end of the month.

"Summer blockbusters are a cherished tradition for theatergoers, and we want our guests who planned to watch films at Alamo Drafthouse to still experience the magic of the big screen," said Frank Rimkus, the CEO of Galaxy Theatres. "Movie theaters have always been a vital part of our communities, and it is disheartening to see them close. We hope to offer some support to those who were eagerly anticipating a cinematic experience."

Ticketholders should bring proof of purchase to the guest services desk. They will be giving a one-time use pass that can be used to book a seat at any Galaxy Theatres Grandscape showing through June 30.

The offer doesn’t apply to Alamo Drafthouse gift cards or season passes.

Alamo Drafthouse encouraged its Season Pass, Victory Members, and gift card holders to contact the Austin location at https://drafthouse.com/austin/theaters.