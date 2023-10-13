How to safely watch Saturday's partial solar eclipse

If you don't have solar eclipse glasses yet, there will be a number of viewing parties in the metroplex that will have eclipse glasses available in time to catch Saturday's partial eclipse.

You can't just run to the store to buy the special glasses that you need to see the eclipse, but UT Arlington is one of the places that planned ahead and will have the glasses available at its viewing party at the planetarium.

Saturday's eclipse creates the age-old battle between knowing something amazing is happening but at the same time being told not to look at it without proper protection.

Levent Gurdemir, the planetarium director at UT Arlington, explains while the sun is always dangerous to look at, Saturday provides an unusual temptation.

"In the deepest part of the eclipse, the sun will be blocked 82% from Arlington," he said. "It’s still not safe for your eyes. Even 5% is too much."

Gurdemir says there is also a lot of misinformation out there.

"For example, tinted glass won’t work. Polarized sunglasses won't work," he said. "Do not use camera lenses, etc."

Gurdemir says the only safe way to view the eclipse is through glasses sold by a trusted company because even certification logos could be forged.

"They are blocking close to 100% of the light. You cannot see anything other than the sun," he said.

Several museums, planetariums and event venues will have watch parties in North Texas.

UT Arlington will have glasses available for $3.50 Saturday.

"In front of the planetarium, we will have an eclipse watch party," Gurdemir said. "Our slogan is ‘Get your sunblock and your glasses.’"

And those glasses will come in handy again in April. On April 8, the DFW area will be under a total solar eclipse.

"We will be on a totality path during noontime for a brief time. Daylight will turn into night time. You will be able to see stars in the sky," Gurdemir said.

And while there will be other total eclipses in America in decades, a total eclipse won't happen again in North Texas for hundreds of years.

As for Saturday, if you can't get ahold of glasses, there is one trick. Look at the projection of the eclipse on the ground through the leaves of trees.