What does it take to raise my own backyard chickens?

article

The Brief Egg prices have soared in recent months. The price of eggs are up 53% since last year. Consult your local city ordinance office directly or contact city officials for currently rules.



An avian flu epidemic has forced many egg producers to cull millions of birds from their flocks. Some stores have imposed limits on egg purchases , and some restaurants have placed surcharges on egg dishes.

Because of this and inflation, egg prices jumped 15.2% in the last month, the biggest monthly increase since June 2015. The price of eggs has soared to 53% compared to a year ago, and is by far the highest inflated price in the Consumer Price Index report.

Raising backyard chickens can not only provide a source of fresh eggs, but when allowed to free-roam, they offer great tick and garden pest control, according to Pet MD. They will eat caterpillars and other insects that can eat flowers and vegetables.

But getting started on raising backyard chickens will take some time, effort, and some cash.

Raising backyard chickens

The backstory:

Raising backyard chickens is not a new concept, but since the pandemic, it has become more popular.

At the start of World War I, raising chickens in your backyard was considered patriotic. It provided families with meat and eggs during rationing, and it helped supply the troops with food.

During the Great Depression, backyard chickens helped keep families from starving.

After World War II, raising chickens became less popular because of the convenience of grocery stores and meat markets.

READ MORE: CPI inflation report: Egg, gas and other prices that jumped in January

Do I have enough room to raise chickens in my backyard?

Some experts say you need at least two to four square feet of space inside the coop and 8-10 square feet of outdoor space in a run to freely roam.

Will local laws allow me to have chickens?

It is crucial for residents to know what the most updated local laws are regarding raising chickens. As regulations can frequently change, you should consult your local city ordinance office directly or contact city officials to get the most current rule. Following the local laws will help avoid legal issues and possible fines, as well as keep the neighbors happy.

There is usually a regulation on the number of chickens you can have, depending on the size of the property they will be on. Roosters are often not allowed due to noise concerns.

City ordinances may also have coop requirements and guidelines for disposing of waste.

Are backyard chickens loud?

Chickens can be noisy, but it depends on the breed and the situation. Hens are usually not too noisy, but can be loud when laying eggs. They also may get loud when they get spooked.

Roosters are territorial and will crow at sunrise. They are about as loud as a barking dog, some say.

There are some breeds that are quieter than others.

Are chickens easy to raise?

Yes, chickens are generally considered to be relatively easy to raise, especially compared to other livestock, as they require daily care that is simple and routine, including providing food and water, cleaning their coop, and letting them out to roam. However, they still need consistent attention and a proper set-up to thrive.

How many chickens should I start with?

Chickens are social creatures, so it is recommended to start with three. If you start with a small flock, you will be able to get comfortable with the feeding schedule, cleaning the coop, and collecting eggs.

Make sure to check with your local laws and guidelines to see if there is a limit to how many chickens you can have.

What do chickens eat and drink?

Chickens are omnivores that eat a variety of plants, vegetables, meat, and seeds. They also need access to fresh, clean water.

But making sure you have the correct chicken feed for the age of your chicken is the best way to guarantee your chicken will be happy and healthy.

Casim Abbas, a mathematics professor at Michigan State University, feeds chickens at his small egg farm at his home in Williamston, Michigan, on February 8, 2023. - Due to the ongoing egg shortage and the rise in prices due to avian flu, some people Expand

How much does it cost to raise chickens?

Chickens are usually $3 to $5 per chick, a coop can range from $200 to $700, depending on the size. Feeders and waterers are about $80. You will also have monthly expenses of bedding, supplements, and feed. You will also have to spend money to predator-proof the area and egg collecting supplies.

As with any animal, there will be medical expenses, medicine, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Something else to consider: chickens live three to 10 years, so replenishing the flock will need to happen over time.

READ MORE: Grocery stores implement limits on egg purchases as bird flu spreads: See the list

Where should I buy my chickens?

You can buy chicks at a local feed store or online. A quick online search should lead you to a local option to buy chicks.

Do I need a rooster for eggs?

No, you do not need a rooster for hens to lay eggs; a hen will lay eggs regardless of whether a rooster is present, as the only function a rooster serves is to fertilize the eggs, which is not necessary if you just want to eat the eggs.

How many chickens do I need to get a dozen eggs a week?

If you want about a dozen eggs per week, you will need three to five laying hens. If you are looking for two dozen eggs a week, you will need between six and 10 laying hens.

It is important to note that weather affects how often chickens lay eggs. Chickens slow down and sometimes stop laying eggs in the winter because of cooler temperatures and fewer daylight hours.

Again, remember to check with your local ordinances to see how many chickens you’re allowed.