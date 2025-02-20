'Spicy Japanese Curry Ramen' recipe from Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar

How to make ‘Spicy Japanese Curry Ramen’ from Loro Restaurant.

Ingredients:

4qt chicken stock

4oz Japanese curry powder

8 egg yolks

2 Ajitama eggs (recipe below)

12oz broccoli (steamed until al dente and bright green)

6oz corn (off the cob)

4-6 Portions of ramen (use the insta ramen pack without the seasoning if you can't find fresh)

Directions:

1. In a large stock pot add the chicken stock and whisk in the curry powder.

2. Bring up to 190F. Once at that temp whisk in slowly the egg yolks, this will give you a viscous texture.

3. Hold at 190. Boil water in a pot, cook your ramen until desired texture.

4. Assemble the ramen in a bowl, noodles first, then broth, then add your egg, corn and broccoli.

Ajitama egg ingredients:

8oz mirin

8oz tamari

4-6 whole eggs

Directions:

1. Boil the eggs for 7 minutes.

2. Remove and shock in a ice bath until completely cooled down. In a mixing bowl mix 8oz of mirin and 8oz of tamari.

3. Peel the eggs and add them to the liquid for up to 2 days.