Frisco man sentenced to federal prison after sexually abusing minor at furry convention

The Brief 37-year-old Joseph Ray Robertson pleaded guilty to transporting a minor for sexual exploitation on Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Robertson transported the minor from Frisco to Georgia to a furry convention in 2024, where Robertson sexually abused the child. While at the furry convention, Robertson commissioned artwork of his "furry persona" engaging in sexual acts with the victim.



A North Texas man will spend years in federal prison after transporting a minor to a furry convention in Georgia, sexually abusing them, and commissioning artwork of sexual acts between the victim and his "furry persona."

Frisco furry receives federal prison sentence

What we know:

On July 13, 37-year-old Joseph Ray Robertson pleaded guilty to transportation of minors and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Judge Richard Schell also imposed a lifetime supervised release on Robertson.

Prosecutors said in 2024, Robertson transported a minor from Frisco to Atlanta, Georgia to a furry convention.

The DOJ defines a furry as a person who creates animal characters with human personalities and traits. Robertson purchased a custom-made costume to further his furry persona.

Robertson's furry persona

Officials said that Robertson sexually abused the child victim while at the convention in Georgia. Robertson's actions constitute child molestation and sodomy under Georgia State law.

Robertson also purchased sexual stimulants and devices while at the convention, and commissioned artwork of his furry persona engaging in sexual acts with the victim.

What they're saying:

"This defendant’s actions were depraved and absolutely justify every day of the imposed 20-year sentence," said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. "Most children’s experiences with people costumed as animals comes in the context of fun encounters in theme parks. This defendant turned a furry costume into a nightmare of sexual abuse. It shocks the conscience that a child was allowed into a convention where adults were dressed up as furry animals and sex devices were being sold. Not one person in that convention contacted the authorities to protect the child. Every child deserves security, dignity, and a community that stands fiercely in their defense. Protecting children is one of our most solemn responsibilities, and we will act ferociously against anyone who threatens their safety."

Dig deeper:

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in 2006 to combat child exploitation through the Internet.