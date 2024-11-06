Expand / Collapse search

How DFW’s 4 largest counties voted in the 2024 presidential election

By
Published  November 6, 2024 12:29pm CST
2024 Election
FOX 4

What to expect from Trump Administration

Trump won, promising to improve the economy and block the flow of immigrants at the border, but what else should we expect from his administration? Constitutional Law Attorney joins Good Day to discuss.

The Brief

    • The majority of Dallas County's voters cast their ballot for Kamala Harris.
    • Voters in Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties picked Donald Trump to return to the White House.
    • Biden-Harris had a slight lead in Tarrant County during the 2020 election.

DALLAS - Donald Trump will return to the White House after winning the 2024 presidential election. 

The former president turned president-elect easily won all 40 of Texas’ electoral votes, but he was not the top pick in Dallas-Fort Worth’s largest county.

According to race results, Kamala Harris won in Dallas County with 60% of the vote.

That’s not surprising, considering the county is largely dominated by Democrats.

But Trump did win in DFW’s three other major counties.

He secured 52% of the vote in Tarrant County on Tuesday night. Harris had only 47%.

That’s a change from the 2020 election when Harris had a slight lead in Tarrant County as President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Featured

2024 Election Results for North Texas
article

2024 Election Results for North Texas

The results of the 2024 Election are in. Click here to see the outcome of the local races that are important to you.

Trump took more commanding leads in Collin County and Denton County

He ended the night with 54% and 56% of the vote in those two counties respectively.

He led in both counties in 2020 as well. 

The Source

  • The information in this article comes from the 2024 and 2020 election results data from Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.