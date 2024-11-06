How DFW’s 4 largest counties voted in the 2024 presidential election
DALLAS - Donald Trump will return to the White House after winning the 2024 presidential election.
The former president turned president-elect easily won all 40 of Texas’ electoral votes, but he was not the top pick in Dallas-Fort Worth’s largest county.
According to race results, Kamala Harris won in Dallas County with 60% of the vote.
That’s not surprising, considering the county is largely dominated by Democrats.
But Trump did win in DFW’s three other major counties.
He secured 52% of the vote in Tarrant County on Tuesday night. Harris had only 47%.
That’s a change from the 2020 election when Harris had a slight lead in Tarrant County as President Joe Biden’s running mate.
Trump took more commanding leads in Collin County and Denton County.
He ended the night with 54% and 56% of the vote in those two counties respectively.
He led in both counties in 2020 as well.