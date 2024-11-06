2024 Presidential Election: How Texas voted by county

The Brief Donald Trump handily won Texas on Tuesday night. Trump won 242 of Texas' 254 counties. Starr County in South Texas voted for a Republican for the first time in over 100 years.



Donald Trump won Texas early in the night on his path to winning the presidency.

Analysts gave little hope of Texas turning blue in the presidential race on Election Night, and they were right.

According to unofficial vote totals, Trump earned 56.3% of the vote in Texas. His opponent, Kamala Harris, won 42.4%.

Harris won just 12 of Texas' 254 counties, including Harris, Dallas, Travis and Bexar counties.

Trump flipped many of south Texas counties that he lost in his 2020 race against Joe Biden.

AP estimates show Trump won 57.7% of Starr County in South Texas, along the border.

He is the first Republican presidential candidate to win the heavily-Hispanic county since 1892.

Trump lost Starr County to Hillary Clinton by 60 points in 2016.

Texas has not voted for a Democrat in a presidential election since Jimmy Carter in 1976.