City of Dallas explores AI technology integration in city services, departments

The city of Dallas is exploring how to better use artificial intelligence to assist departments ranging from Code Enforcement to Dallas Fire.

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert wants Dallas to be a model city that others can follow when it comes to using AI technology. However, it also comes with risks that city staff is still working to sort out.

What they're saying:

City leaders discussed generative AI during Monday’s Dallas City Council meeting and how it could be used to its full potential.

Brita Andercheck, the city’s chief data officer, explained the importance of continuing to keep humans in the loop when it comes to use of AI.

"As with any powerful tool, there are risks," she said. "Bad data flaws can produce bad outputs, bias and a lot of lawsuits. The city is still responsible for the output of the model."

Some AI tools the city is using include Grammarly to help staff write emails. It's also being used to help staff perform searches about code.

"‘What is the height limit for grass or weeds on public property?’ This would go through all the documentation to answer that it can't be higher than 12 inches," explained Andercheck.

That feature could soon be available to the public as well.

City leaders said AI can also be used to prioritize fire inspections.

"It can create a structure risk score for inspections," said Andercheck. "That can help DFR save properties and lives."

The other side:

Council members expressed support for the plans — with caution.

"What are we doing to ensure that the integration of AI into our city’s operations mitigates bias?" asked Dallas City Councilman Jamie Resendez.

"One thing we are doing is we are working on mitigating the risk, being aware of it," said Tanisha Dorsey, Chief Information Officer. "Right now, I think the only department that uses facial recognition — which is the primary place for seeing that bias — is DPD.

"They haven't solved this. AI is not good at this yet," said Andercheck.

There was also a brief mention that AI can help identify human trafficking through a victim identification algorithm as well as identifying factors contributing to opioid overdoses.