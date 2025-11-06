article

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 "high-volume" markets beginning Friday due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Airport officials are warning travelers to expect longer than usual wait times and potential chaos at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

Why are security wait times longer than usual?

The FAA's reduction comes as the federal shutdown impacts TSA staffing and operations nationwide, compounding existing pressure.

Officials continue to warn fliers that posted wait times are estimates, and actual security lines could be significantly longer.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check TSA wait times by:

Visiting the links provided on the MyTSA App.

Checking your airport’s official website.

Googling your airport name and typing "security wait times" for a direct link.

TSA security checkpoint wait times

The TSA provides this data primarily through the MyTSA mobile application. Click here to download My TSA App.

FAA flight delays & air traffic reduction impacts

The 10% reduction in air traffic is a proactive measure, according to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, who stated the agency "is not going to wait for a problem to act," citing the staffing pressures from the shutdown.

As of Wednesday, the flight tracking site FlightAware.com reported over 1,000 flight delays within, into, or out of the U.S., with 90 flights canceled.

Aviation unions and the travel industry are urging Congress to end the shutdown swiftly by voting on the clean funding resolution proposed by Republicans. The U.S. Travel Association noted this week that the economy has already lost over $4 billion, and the industry fears the impact will worsen if the shutdown extends into the holiday travel season.

What airports are cutting flights?

DFW Airport, rated the second-busiest in America, is expected to be among the 40 markets affected, though an official list has not yet been released.

Why did the government shut down?

The government shutdown, now in its 36th day, is the longest in U.S. history.

It began after Republicans passed a short-term funding measure through Nov. 21, which Democrats rejected. Democrats insist any measure must address their concerns regarding healthcare, specifically reversing Medicaid cuts from a major bill passed this summer and extending tax credits that lower health insurance premiums under the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

DFW Airport wait times

You can check DFW Airport's TSA security checkpoint wait times by clicking this link: Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW).