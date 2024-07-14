How the attempted assassination on Trump will affect the 2024 presidential campaign

The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump will impact the country's political climate both in the short and long term, according to SMU political science professor Cal Jillson.

"In the immediate wake of the assassination attempt, the temperature went way up. There were some very harsh statements by Republicans, in particular, blaming the Democrats for creating the climate for this assassination attempt, but then people sort of thought a little better of that and over the course of today at least, most of the senior political leaders' statements have been more accommodating, more calling for calm, which is, I think, where we need to be," said Jillson.

The timing of the incident comes as Republicans gather to nominate Donald Trump as the GOP presidential candidate this week.

"Having survived an assassination attempt, that gives great momentum into the convention and if they can build on that, they will be entering the late stages of this race with a lot of power," said Jillson.

In a post on social media, Trump said he was looking forward to addressing the country in Milwaukee.

The former president's plane landed in Wisconsin on Sunday.

"I think his stock is going up and the question is what Donald Trump and those around him choose to do with that political currency that comes from having survived the assassination attempt," said Jillson. "Do you use that momemtum in order to further beat down your opponents or do you use it as a moment of healing?"2

Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination for the third time on Thursday night.

He will then address the RNC crowd.

