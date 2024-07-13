Trump shot: Texas leaders react to Pennsylvania rally chaos

Texas leaders reacted to the chaotic incident at a Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally where former president Donald Trump was escorted off-stage after he was grazed by a bullet.

Trump grabbed the right side of his head and blood was scene on the former president's face as he was escorted away.

Trump is reported to be "fine" and is being checked out at a local facility.

Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted on X shortly after the incident calling the former president "indomitable."

"They tried to jail him. They tried to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable," said the Texas governor.

He later posted a photo of Trump with the caption "Red, White and Blue, LEGEND."

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz posted a photo of Trump with his fist up after the shooting.

"Extraordinary," the senator said. "God bless President Trump."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

U.S. Senator John Cornyn said he is sending prayers to the former president and thanked the Secret Service for their quick actions.

"Whoever is responsible must face swift justice. May we all pray for our country tonight," Cornyn said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a close political ally and friend of Donald Trump, also posted his reaction.

"The world is evil," Paxton said. "Praise God that President Trump was able to walk away on his own. Praying for complete healing and that this person is captured immediately."

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick