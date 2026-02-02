How AI is revolutionizing medical training at this North Texas college

The Brief UNT Health Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine is one of the first in the nation to integrate AI into all four years of its medical school curriculum. Students use AI chatbots to simulate real-world scenarios, such as practicing diagnoses and communication skills with "virtual parents" in a low-risk environment. A new elective focused on healthcare data and AI applications will soon launch for upper-level students thanks to a recent grant.



Some North Texas medical students are using artificial intelligence (AI) during simulated training sessions. The new technology gives them a chance to see how communication training and technology can come together to save lives.

AI integration in medical education

What we know:

The use of artificial intelligence is growing.

So much so, that the UNT Health Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (TCOM) is one of the first in the nation to incorporate AI into all 4-years of their medical school curriculum.

The goal is not to replace doctors, but to help train them. It's a new way of learning. Using artificial intelligence to help second-year medical school diagnose real-life medical conditions.

The college is integrating AI across the curriculum as a practical tool to enhance clinical reasoning and communication.

Enhancing clinical skills with AI simulations

What they're saying:

"The tool itself is hopefully not replacing the skills the students have coming out of medical school," said Dr. Sam Selvy, a pediatric ER physician at UNT Health’s simulation department.

Dr. Sam Selvy

"They need those cognitive skills, and they need to use AI as that tool and not a crutch."

AI Chatbot: No, he's not on any medication right now.

AI Chatbot: Yes, he's up-to-date on his vaccines.

Just a few comments from an AI Chatbot acting as the child's concerned mother to help the students make a diagnosis. In this case, it was a baby brought to the with belly pain.

Building communication skills in a virtual environment

Local perspective:

Dr. Frank Filipetto is the professor that led Monday's virtual exercise for the school.

Dr. Frank Filipetto

"When I went to medical school back in 1986, this didn't exist. The first patient I could practice on was a real patient," said Filipetto.

"This creates an environment where it creates some psychological safety. Students can make mistakes. It teaches communication skills, how we talk to a patient."

Dig deeper:

Shraddha Bhonsle is a student that took part in the exercise. She's excited about emerging AI technology being used in the medical field.

"It was cool. We were able to ask any sort of question, and it was able to come up with a question that a parent would come up with," said Bhonsle.

She continues by saying AI could be helpful in classrooms.

"I definitely think it's contributing to education if you use it for the right reasons," said Bhondle. "I think in classrooms it's very helpful to have these simulations and be more interactive."

Future of AI in healthcare training

What's next:

UNT Health Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine also received a grant to offer a new elective to third- and fourth-year medical students.

The four-week intensive class is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of data and AI applications in health care.