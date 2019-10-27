How Agape Resource Center is helping homeless domestic violence survivors

For the past six years, a North Texas non-profit has helped homeless women and children by providing the tools they need to get back on their feet.

Many of the people who turn to the Agape Resource and Assistance Center are not only homeless, they are also trying to escape domestic violence.

Heather Hays sat down with Janet Collinsworth, the center's founder, to discuss the surprising amount of need in Collin County, and how you can get involved.

