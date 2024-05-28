Houston weather: Magnolia homes collapse, 16-year-old killed amid severe weather, officials say

Two homes under construction have reportedly collapsed in the Magnolia area on Tuesday leaving a 16-year-old dead.

Officials said they were called out to an industrial accident call at the 33000 block of Willow Heights Lane, just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said a home under construction collapsed during a thunderstorm while workers were on site.

Officials stated a preliminary investigation determined that the workers noticed the house began to shift during the thunderstorm, and all but one were able to exit before the house collapsed.

Authorities said the 16-year-old was an employee of the construction company and was authorized to be on the site.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, along with Crime Scene, is on location conducting their investigation.

Officials stated that although there does not appear to be a criminal element, it is the Sheriff's Office Policy and Procedure that an investigation be done for all fatal industrial accidents.

The next of kin has been identified, according to officials.