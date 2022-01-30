Expand / Collapse search

Houston Police Shootout: Suspect Roland Caballero facing federal charges for injuring 3 officers

By Ahmed Sharma
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - It's been a few days since the frightening shootout between police near downtown Houston, where three officers were injured, but the shooter's charges continue piling up. 

BACKGROUND: 3 Houston police officers shot, in stable condition, suspect taken into custody following standoff

Court documents filed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas show Roland Caballero, 31, to face two felony charges for possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is already facing other felony charges including attempted capital murder. 

MORE: Suspect involved in Houston police shootout, Roland Caballero, has long rap sheet

This comes after police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Tralle Street for a threat to life call just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, Caballero took off to McGowen where he crashed in a stolen vehicle before barricading himself in a home nearby. 

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gunfight leaves three Houston police officers shot

Exclusive video shows the gunfight between a suspect and Houston police officers on a street just south of downtown. At least one gunman is seen running from the scene as officers give chase. Three officers were injured in this exchange. Credit: Ben Simon

After an hours-long standoff Thursday evening with SWAT officers and trying to ensue another gunfight, he was taken into custody.  

We're told the gun Caballero used in the shootout was an illegally modified machine gun. However, based on court records, several weapons were found at his home including "five handguns, shotguns, assault weapons and various component parts for weapons." 

CLOSER LOOK: Weapon used in Houston police shootout was illegally-modified machine gun

Moments after three officers with the Houston Police Department were shot, Chief Troy Finner voiced his frustration with the increasing number of gun violence during a press conference that very evening. 

"I want everybody all our leaders," Chief Finner said. "Before I'll update you on what happened on this thing. No more excuses. Everybody. Take an active role and [sic] get intentional and [sic] doing whatever you can do to fight gun violence in our city. Period."

The chief's frustration comes on the heels of a major arrest Wednesday when a man linked to the deadly shooting of a corporal with Harris County Constable Pct 5 and a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office, who was killed by a drunk driver. 

However, it's not just violence against law enforcement in Houston that's resulting in the city's increasing crime wave. In fact, new data reveals Houston leads the nation’s top four largest cities in homicides so far this year.

On a much lighter note, two of the three officers involved in the shooting were released from the hospital Friday, while the third remains in stable condition but is expected to survive. 

