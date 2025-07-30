Houston man arrested, accused of stealing mail from North Texas church

article

The Brief A Houston man, Viorel Velcu, was arrested in Wylie for allegedly prying open a church mailbox multiple times, police say. Detectives used FLOCK Safety Cameras to track his vehicle from Houston to Wylie, leading to his arrest during surveillance. Velcu faces charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and mail theft, with additional charges possible as the investigation is ongoing.



A 38-year-old Houston man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after an investigation into mail thefts at a North Texas church was reported.

Church Mail Theft

What we know:

According to Wylie Police, officers were called to The Cross Church on July 6 after staff reported the mailbox in the church parking lot had been pried open on several occasions.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle registered in Houston. With the help of FLOCK Safety Cameras, detectives were able to determine when the vehicle was driven back to the Dallas metroplex, and specifically to Wylie.

Police were able to set up surveillance at the church and saw the vehicle arrive at the church. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and stood next to the mailbox.

The driver, Viorel Velcu, of Houston, was stopped and arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument, mail theft, and an arrest warrant from the Flower Mound Police Department for mail theft. He was booked into the Collin County Jail on July 27. He is being held on a combined bond of $50,000.

What we know:

Wylie Police did not say if the charges from Flower Mound were for mail theft from a church.

What they're saying:

"We would like to commend all our officers and partnering agencies involved in this investigation," Wylie Police officials said in a news release. "Their dedication and teamwork helped prevent additional mail thefts across Wylie and the Dallas Metroplex. This continues to be an active investigation with additional criminal charges possible."