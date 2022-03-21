House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Dallas to discuss health care

article

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Dallas Monday to talk about making health care and prescription drugs more affordable.

Pelosi is joining Congressman Collin Allred of Dallas for a roundtable discussion with health care leaders.

Her office said they will discuss challenges facing the health care industry, as well as investments from the COVID aid package passed by Congress last year.

The event will be in the afternoon at the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department headquarters.

READ MORE:

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings: 1st Black female Supreme Court pick faces senators

Rally held in Grapevine to show support for those in Ukraine

Advertisement

Biden to add Poland to NATO trip, White House says