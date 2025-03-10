Gas heater sparks house fire, injuring elderly Dallas resident

An elderly man was hospitalized with burn injuries after a fire broke out in his home Sunday afternoon, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Fortune Lane. When they arrived, they found a one-story house on fire with smoke coming from the roof.

Reports indicated the man was still inside, prompting a search-and-rescue operation. Fire crews extinguished the flames within 20 minutes and pulled the man from the home.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the fire started accidentally in the bathroom, where a gas wall furnace ignited nearby combustibles—believed to be either a trash can or a towel. The flames then spread throughout the home.