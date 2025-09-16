Hope Fellowship lead pastor resigns after confessing 'sexual sin and moral failure'

article

The lead pastor of a North Texas church has resigned after confessing to "sexual sin and moral failure," the church said Tuesday.

What we know:

Church leaders at Hope Fellowship said the now former lead pastor, John McKinzie, made the confession Sunday to leadership before resigning from his position Monday.

In an accompanying FAQ to the announcement, the church said McKinzie's behavior "disqualifies him from serving as Lead Pastor."

What they're saying:

"As a church, our hearts are broken and we are devastated. Many of us have been deeply blessed by John’s ministry, teaching, and friendship," the church said in a letter to its members. "We grieve not only the sin itself but also the pain and disappointment this brings to our church family and community."

What we don't know:

The church did not provide details about McKinzie, saying it was out of respect for others involved.

"We can say that John admitted to sexual sin and to a pattern of consensual behavior that made him unfit to continue in his role as pastor," church leaders said in the FAQ.

The church said members of the directional leadership team, board, elders and pastoral lead team would assume leadership of the church.

Angela Linz and Aaron Alexander are currently listed on the church's website as interim lead pastors.

McKinzie's resignation comes months after a student pastor was removed from the church.

Jerry Nickerson served as the student pastor at the church's Frisco West campus. In January, Nickerson told church leaders he engaged in "inappropriate contact with a minor" while volunteering at a previous church years before he was employed at Hope Fellowship.

Following the resignation of McKinzie, the church said it was "reviewing policies and structures to strengthen safeguards for integrity and accountability."

Hope Fellowship has four locations in North Texas: two in Frisco, locations in Prosper and McKinney, as well as online services.