Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Red River County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 3:12PM
Nevada
FOX TV Digital Team

Tourist video shows 'incident' at Hoover Dam

Kristy Hairston said she was touring the Hoover Dam when she heard this explosion.

BOULDER CITY, Nevada - Police in Boulder City, Nevada responded to a smoky fire at the Hoover Dam Tuesday. 

Police confirmed to FOX Television Stations that, around 10 a.m., crews were called to the Hoover Dam, which sits at the border of Arizona and Nevada along the Colorado River. 

Crews had the fire out within a half hour. Authorities said a transformer exploded and that the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The dam, about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas, is a popular tourist destination. A video posted minutes earlier to social media at 10:11 a.m. local time claimed to be from a woman touring the dam when she heard an explosion and saw fire. 

The video shows a thick gray plume of smoke and some flames coming up from the lower area of the facility. A voice off-screen can be heard saying, "There’s just been an incident here at the Hoover Dam."

"My goodness, something’s just blown up," a woman says. 

hoover-fire.jpg

(Bureau of Reclamation photo)

The Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region later confirmed that the fire was out and no one had been hurt. 

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated," Jacklynn L. Gould added.

The Hoover Dam supplies enough hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people across Nevada, Arizona and California. 

As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark.

This is a developing story. Stay with your local FOX station for developments. 