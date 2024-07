article

Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire at the Hooters Restaurant in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the restaurant at 11:23 a.m.

DFR says the first crews at the scene saw a light haze in the building.

A second alarm was sounded shortly before noon.

Featured article

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more info.