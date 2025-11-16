Hometown star Post Malone to perform at Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game

article

The Brief Post Malone will headline the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27. The performance launches The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 29th year. The Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.



The Cowboys and The Salvation Army announced Post Malone as this year’s performer on Sunday, ahead of the Nov. 27 match-up between Dallas and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Announcement

What we know:

Texas native and longtime Dallas Cowboys fan Post Malone will take the stage at AT&T Stadium this Thanksgiving, headlining the Dallas Cowboys’ annual halftime show that kicks off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Post Malone has become one of the most recognizable performers in the world. His accolades include 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and 18 Grammy nominations.

Star Power

Big picture view:

The Thanksgiving halftime performance marks the 29th year of the Red Kettle Kickoff, one of the nation’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising efforts. The Salvation Army says the campaign supports food, housing and other services for nearly 28 million people each year.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show has featured some of music’s biggest names since Reba McEntire first took the stage in 1997. Past performers include Destiny’s Child, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and the Jonas Brothers.

What they're saying:

"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," Malone said in a statement. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

Voice from the team

"The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition, it's a lifeline," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Cowboys. "Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We're proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide."

Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army, praised the partnership.

"For nearly three decades, the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family have been dedicated partners to The Salvation Army," Heatwole said. "Their unwavering commitment has helped bring hope and care to our most vulnerable neighbors, and we're deeply thankful to Post Malone for helping us kick off the holiday season."

Game details

What's next:

The Cowboys will host the Chiefs at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.