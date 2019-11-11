Hometown Heroes: The Wish List

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children puts on two shopping bazaars each year: the four-day Hearts and Holiday Bazaar in early November and the three-day Summer Bazaar in June.

Both events bring in about $40,000 and support The Wish List at the hospital.

Unbudgeted or extra items become reality because of the two bazaars. The nurse's lounge was renovated. Two colorful murals are now on the walls of the Child Life Playroom, and extra lead aprons are in the X-Ray room.

The hospital accepts donated items to sell at the two bazaars all year long. Items can be handmade arts and crafts or storebought. Fabric and sewing materials are also in great demand.

The Holiday Bazaar just ended, and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is already working on the Summer Bazaar.

They accept items you'd like to donate all year long. Call the Volunteer Office at 214.559.7825.