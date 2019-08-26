Hometown Hero: Monya Logan

Monya Logan was born in South Dallas. She lives there and volunteers there.

At the age of 4, her parents noticed that when she played the piano she used melody. They had their young daughter study with a cousin who was a music major. Monya is a degreed musician who plays not only the piano but the organ, trumpet, French Horn and trombone.

Ms. Logan is Director of Worship and Arts at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church. Four days a week, she volunteers as a pianist at St. Philip's School and Community Center in South Dallas. She has been blessed with many musical gifts, and she wants to use them to be a blessing to others.

At St. Philip's, she plays piano during daily chapel service. Once a week, she's the accompanist for the St. Philip's School Choir. The students are 5 to 12 years old. Under the direction of music teacher, Rachel Martin, Ms. Logan says the students are "excellent and disciplined singers.”

They have performed at various community events and are powerful, beautiful young singers.

If you'd like to have them sing at an event, contact Dr. Terry Flowers, Perot Family Headmaster, St. Philip's School and Community Center at (214)421-5221.