Hometown Hero: John Anstedt

John Anstedt was born in Brooklyn, New York. His father was a minister who instilled in his congregation and in his son that the church must serve people within and outside of its walls.

After a 45-year career in human resources working in corporate America all over the U.S., Anstedt settled in Celina and volunteers at the North Texas Food Bank to serve people in need.

His 14 months of volunteer service is rewarding because he sees the need for food in North Texas and he's honored to be able to help. Last year, 41,000 people volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank. Anstedt is one of 15 regular volunteers called Food Bank Kernels.

The North Texas Food Bank serves 200,000 meals a day in 13 counties.

If you'd like to volunteer or make Christmas brighter by donating money log on to www.ntfb.org. $1 provides three meals from the North Texas Food Bank.



