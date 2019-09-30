Hometown Hero: Glenn Nixon

In 1984, Glenn Nixon graduated from O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth. He's a self-taught musician with a full-time job who is working on his doctoral degree in educational organizational leadership.

Even with a very full plate, he makes time to volunteer at Fort Worth ISD's Leadership Academy at Mitchell Boulevard.

Nixon supports the music teacher at the Home of the Mustangs. He volunteers in the music room during the day and for an after-school program. He sings, plays the piano and gives the students confidence by instilling character traits into the music they sing.

Nixon wrote a song called ‘You Are a Light’ to inspire the third, fourth and fifth-grade students and let them know that they can be difference makers and leaders now and throughout their lives.