Hometown Hero: Chaplain Alan Wright

This is the ninth year Alan Wright will be team captain for the Swim Across America team in North Texas. He's a chaplain at the Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas. He knows a great deal about hope.

Immuno cancer clinical trials are the beneficiary of Swim Across America. In a revolutionary new way, doctors are learning how to use a patient’s immune system to fight cancer.

Swim Across America raises money to support immuno clinical cancer trials at Baylor's Sammons Cancer Care Center.

Chaplain Wright says it's working and saving lives and this is just the forefront of treatment.

Swim Across America will be at The Harbor at Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall on Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration starts at 7 a.m.

The course in the lake is half a mile, one mile and two miles. You don't need to be a professional swimmer, but you do need to feel comfortable swimming in a lake.

There will be lots of help in the water for swimmers. It's also a fun, family event.

To register, go to swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/Dallas?pg=entry&fr_id=5100