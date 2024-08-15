North Texas woman gets 2 life sentences for plotting fiancé's ex-girlfriend's murder

The Rowlett woman convicted of orchestrating the murder of her fiancé's ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Holly Elkins was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life terms for the death of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett.

Holly Elkins (left), Andrew Beard (top right) and Alyssa Burkett (bottom right)

Burkett was shot and stabbed to death on Oct. 2, 2020 at the Carrollton apartment complex where she worked.

Prosecutors said Elkins was the "puppet master" behind Burkett’s murder.

According to evidence presented at the trial, she stalked and harassed Burkett for months. She helped plant drugs and a gun in her vehicle and called the police on her, falsely claiming Burkett was a drug dealer.

Related article

Prosecutors said she was obsessed with wanting custody of Burkett's daughter, who was the child of her fiancé, Andrew Beard.

A week before the murder, Elkins texted Beard "I hope you handle it," and that he’d be her "ride or die," prosecutors said.

On Oct. 2, Beard, disguised as a Black man, shot Burkett in the head while she was in her car in the parking lot of the apartment complex where she worked. As she staggered out of the car, he then stabbed her 44 times.

Related article

Beard pleaded guilty in 2023 to charges related to Burkett’s death.

He is serving a 43-year federal prison sentence.