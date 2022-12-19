Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas.

The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market.

The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth.

On Tuesday, it will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the University of North Texas campus in Denton.

For many people waiting in line, the giveaway provides them with a much-needed helping hand.

"I was praying for it. I didn’t think it was coming back over this way. But it’s here and I’m here. I’ve been here for over three hours now," said Juanita, who lives in Tarrant County. "We aren’t even going to have presents this year. We’re struggling, struggling unbelievably."

On Thursday, the food bank has another giveaway scheduled in the evening at Weatherford High School on Bethel Road in Weatherford.

That event will happen from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

No identification or documentation is required, and all are welcome.

For more information, visit www.TAFB.org.