Omni Dallas' Holiday Cream Cheese Sugar Cookie Recipe
Ingredients:
- Butter 110 gr
- Sugar 120 gr
- Salt 1 tbsp
- Vanilla paste or extract 2 Tbsp
- Whipped and softened, cream cheese 110 gr
- Fresh eggs (room temperature) 1ea
- Baking Powder ½ tsp
- All Purpose Flour 210 gr
Directions:
1. In a mixer with paddle cream the butter and sugar, scrape
2. Add eggs, scrape.
3. Add whipped cream cheese and scrape again
4. Add dry ingredients, scrape and incorporate. Do not over mix.
5. Let mix chill for 30 minutes then scoop.
6. Bake at 325°F for 7 minutes