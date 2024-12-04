Expand / Collapse search

Omni Dallas' Holiday Cream Cheese Sugar Cookie Recipe

Published  December 4, 2024 10:22am CST
How to make holiday cream cheese sugar cookies: Omni

The executive pastry chef from Omni Dallas joins Good Day to share how to make their classic holiday cream cheese sugar cookies.

Ingredients: 

  • Butter 110 gr
  • Sugar 120 gr
  • Salt 1 tbsp
  • Vanilla paste or extract 2 Tbsp
  • Whipped and softened, cream cheese 110 gr
  • Fresh eggs (room temperature) 1ea
  • Baking Powder ½ tsp
  • All Purpose Flour 210 gr

Directions:

1. In a mixer with paddle cream the butter and sugar, scrape 
2. Add eggs, scrape. 
3. Add whipped cream cheese and scrape again  
4. Add dry ingredients, scrape and incorporate. Do not over mix.
5. Let mix chill for 30 minutes then scoop. 
6. Bake at 325°F for 7 minutes  
 