Hit-and-run leaves 2 seriously injured in Fort Worth

article

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a traffic hazard call at the intersection of Wichita St. with a report of 2 individuals lying in the roadway at around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located 2 victims who had been struck by a vehicle.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital by medical personnel with serious bodily injuries.

It is currently believed that one of the victims was attempting to remove another from the roadway when they were both struck.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival and is currently outstanding.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth police have not released the names or conditions of the victims.

A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been provided.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the Traffic Investigations Unit has been notified.