Historic warplanes fly over North Texas for Memorial Day

To kick off the Memorial Day weekend, a collection of historic warplanes are flying over North Texas.

Addison’s Salute to Heroes is a tribute to essential workers and veterans for Memorial Day. It features warplanes from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum’s collection including a B-25, a P-40 and a Beechcraft Starship.

A Cessna T-37 Tweet is also be part of the formation. There are only two left in the United States that are still flying.

The pilots said it’s an incredible experience to fly the aircraft and Friday’s flyover is even more special because they get to honor heroes in the community.

The flyover is different than the Blue Angels flyover a few weeks ago. It’s a rare chance to see the vintage planes in the air.

“These are the grandma planes. They’re a little slower. You’ll actually be able to see them a little better. Some will be in formation but a lot of them will just be a line of really amazing old warbirds and more recent unique planes,” said Addison spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth.

“This will be a very different flyover today because we’re going to have more than 10 airplanes and it’s the first time we’ve done this,” said Eric Stroud, a pilot with the Service Air Corps. “As you can tell, it’s a very small aircraft. It’s a twin-engine jet but it’s very maneuverable and you can see almost everything as you fly. We can do loops, rolls and even spin it from time to time.”

The formation will circle seven area hospitals starting around 11 a.m. and then fly down Belt Line Road and DFW National Cemetery. They will then fly once more over Addison and land back at the airport around 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit visitaddison.com/airport/addisons-salute-heroes-11am-friday-may-22.