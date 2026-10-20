Political mailers on transgender resources addressed to North Texas children raise questions, concerns

The Brief Homes in North Texas have received unsolicited mailers with information on "transgender resources for students" addressed directly to children in the lead up to early voting. Local parents and politicians who received the mailing addressed to children in their households have raised concerns about election ethics and targeting minors. The advocacy group whose branding and web resources are featured inside the brochure says they did not approve of the mailers, and a deeper dive into the origin of the mailers has raised more questions than answers.



Political mailers about transgender resources addressed to children in local households are raising eyebrows across North Texas, and an investigation into their origin has raised more questions than answers.

Transgender resource pamphlets mailed in North Texas

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What we know:

FOX 4 viewers have reported receiving a flyer, titled the "Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide," mailed to their homes addressed to their children in the lead up to early voting.

The flyer talks about student legal rights, emancipation, and finding support outside the family. Reports of mass texts with similar messaging have also been reported to FOX 4.

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The brochure features branding, website links, and event dates for the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

Local perspective:

Madeline Bracken, a Waxahachie resident who received one of the brochures, found it odd that the envelope was addressed to her children and not her.

She tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones she knew immediately the messaging wasn't for children upon reading the pamphlet.

"I am upset about it because it feels like they're weaponizing my feelings as a parent," Bracken said. "That they're using my children as a way to anger me to the polls, whether it's for or against either party."

Madeline Bracken

Advocacy group responds

The other side:

TENT issued a public update stating it did not author, authorize, or send the mailers or recent text messages.

"We are aware of text messages and now physical mailers that have been circulated concerning TENT that appear to have been issued by or on behalf of the organization. These text messages and mailers were not authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with our organization. The texts do not represent the official position or communications of the organization. We will continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to our organizational values of unequivocal support for trans Texans, their families, and their loved ones. Trans Texans belong here. This is our home and we’re not going anywhere."

A fake address and Wyoming corporate records

Dig deeper:

An investigation into the pamphlets and where they came from has brought more questions than answers.

Public corporate records show the entity name on the envelope, "Texas Transgender Student Union LLC," was filed in Wyoming on Sept. 2, 2026. The names of the actual filers are not public.

The paperwork lists Northwest Registered Agent LLC in Sheridan, Wyoming, as the registered agent. That company has been linked to hundreds of shell companies.

Wyoming corporate office (CTSY: Google Maps)

The envelopes list a return address at 1611 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 123, in Meadows Place, Texas. Upon closer inspection, FOX 4 found that the street address doesn't exist.

"A competitive general election tornado"

Big picture view:

Vinny Minchillo, a Republican consultant who works on political advertisements, points out that these pamphlets are being mailed out at a time when Republican politicians are attacking Democratic candidates on Transgender issues.

"This is clearly some sort of political gamesmanship, probably somebody being a little too cute — sending this out to voters and try to get them fired up to boost turnout," Minchillo says.

Vinny Minchillo

Minchillo says a move like this isn't uncommon during a competitive statewide race, like the ongoing Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

Still, he feels the move isn't worth the squeeze. "This falls into the category of stunts for me. Which, is not a thing I would really want to spend money on."

"It’s a weird world living inside a competitive general election tornado, but this is what—things like this is kind of what happens."

What's next:

Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach, who represents District 67 covering Collin County, has called upon Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the pamphlets:

"As the lead House author of the Texas Parents Bill of Rights, I asked the Texas Attorney General to investigate. I, like many Texans, am very interested to see what that investigation uncovers and reveals. As always, all I care about is a diligent search for the truth, no matter where that search may lead."