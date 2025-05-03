Hillcrest High renames football field after player who was paralyzed

The Brief A Hillcrest High School student who was paralyzed during a game was honored on Saturday. Hillcrest renamed its football field John McClamrock Field. McClamrock died in 2008.



Dallas ISD's Hillcrest High School renamed its football field after a former student during his class' 50th reunion on Saturday.

Stadium named after John McClamrock

What Happened:

John McClamrock was paralyzed from the neck down after being tackled during a high school game in 1973.

He passed away in 2008 at the age of 51.

Eight weeks later, his mother and sole caretaker also died.

In his honor, Franklin Field was officially renamed John McClamrock Field.

Former classmates remembered McClamrock as someone who taught the Class of 1975 that you can still have joy, no matter how tough the adversity.

What they're saying:

"It's a great turn out, it's a beautiful day... i think John and his mom had something to do with that," said Marla Margol, one of McClamrock's classmates. "It's a very emotional day. It's happiness and it's emotional."

The Source: Information in this article comes from an event at McClamrock Field on May 3, 2025.







