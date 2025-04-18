Dallas ISD football field to be renamed for student paralyzed during game

The Brief Franklin Field near Hillcrest High School will be renamed John McClamrock Field this May. John McClamrock was paralyzed while playing a football game for Hillcrest High. The renaming ceremony will be held during the Class of 1975's 50-year class reunion.



A North Dallas football field will be named in honor of a student who was paralyzed during a game.

John McClamrock's Hillcrest High School classmates have been working for years to make it happen, and they did it just in time for their 50th reunion.

The backstory:

John McClamrock's life took an unexpected turn during his junior year at Hillcrest High.

In a football game against Spruce High School, he suffered an injury that would change the course of his life.

"I heard this incredible pop. To me it sounded like a shotgun going off," said one of his former teammates in a documentary from 23 Films. "We rolled him over, John just basically said, ‘Coach, I think I broke my neck.’"

John's story is also a story about the devotion of his mother, Ann.

She had to get up every four hours to turn him, and he could not be put in a wheelchair or his blood pressure would drop.

John died on March 18, 2008, at 51 years old.

Eight weeks later, Ann died at 89 years old.

What's next:

One of John's classmates, Brian Strull, dedicated years to trying to get the Hillcrest football field dedicated in John's honor. On May 3, 2025, that dream will come true.

Franklin Field will be renamed John McClamrock Field during the class of 1975's 50th reunion.

What they're saying:

"To say his classmates have rallied around his spirit to say let's make this happen and for us to be a part of it, it all goes hand in hand," said Hillcrest High School Principal Terrence Florie.

"I am so grateful for [Dallas ISD Superintendent] Dr. Elizalde putting forth the effort for having me reapply. With the help of Hillcrest community Principal Florie trustees now it passed," said Strull.

Natalie McClamrock, John's sister-in-law, says she wishes John's brother Henry and mother were alive to see the field named in his honor.

Henry died of cancer two years ago.

"He was so proud. That class, they just do everything. They always supported John, Ann, and Henry through everything," Natalie said.