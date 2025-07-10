UIL denies Highland Park appeal over forfeit of state soccer title
HIGHLAND PARK, Texas - The University Interscholastic League denied an appeal from a Highland Park parent to reinstate the high school's state title in boys soccer.
Highland Park forfeits state championship
The Highland Park Scots won the 5A Division II championship game against Liberty Hill in May, but shortly after self-reported to the UIL that the team used a player who was ineligible for academic reasons.
Officials from the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees said the ineligible player took the field for the Scots in multiple playoff games, including the state championship.
UIL rules say the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest.
UIL denies state championship appeal
A parent appealed the decision to UIL.
The State Executive Committee met to consider the appeal on Wednesday.
After deliberation, the committee voted to deny the appeal.
