UIL denies Highland Park appeal over forfeit of state soccer title

The Brief The UIL denied an appeal to reinstate Highland Park High School's boys soccer state championship title after the team used an academically ineligible player. Highland Park self-reported the violation, leading to the forfeiture of the state championship and multiple playoff games. The UIL's State Executive Committee upheld its decision, despite a parent's appeal.



The University Interscholastic League denied an appeal from a Highland Park parent to reinstate the high school's state title in boys soccer.

Highland Park forfeits state championship

The Highland Park Scots won the 5A Division II championship game against Liberty Hill in May, but shortly after self-reported to the UIL that the team used a player who was ineligible for academic reasons.

Officials from the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees said the ineligible player took the field for the Scots in multiple playoff games, including the state championship.

UIL rules say the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest.

UIL denies state championship appeal

A parent appealed the decision to UIL.

The State Executive Committee met to consider the appeal on Wednesday.

After deliberation, the committee voted to deny the appeal.