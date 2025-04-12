Highland Park forfeits boys state soccer title

article

The Brief Highland Park had to forfeit its state boys soccer title. An ineligible player was used during the team's 2-0 win in the championship. Liberty Hill was named 5A Division II state champs.



The Highland Park Scots had to forfeit after winning the school's first-ever state title in soccer.

Highland Park forfeits soccer state title

What we know:

The Highland Park Scots soccer team defeated Liberty Hill 2-0 in Georgetown on Friday to claim the 5A Division II state title.

On Friday night, the University Interscholastic League announced the team would have to forfeit the title.

Highland Park staff discovered the team used an ineligible player in the championship game and reported it to the UIL.

An investigation by Highland Park administration confirmed the player was ineligible.

UIL rules say the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest.

What we don't know:

The UIL did not go into detail about what made the Highland Park player ineligible to compete.

What they're saying:

"We would like to recognize the Highland Park boys soccer team for their hard work, dedication, and the way they represented our school throughout the season," said Highland Park ISD in a statement.

Highland Park-Liberty Hill

Highland Park defeated Liberty Hill in Georgetown 2-0 on Friday.

Midfielders Jack O'Grady and Hafeey Shah both scored in the first half for the Scots.

Goalkeeper Justin Ratner tallied 5 saves in the shutout win.