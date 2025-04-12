Highland Park forfeits boys state soccer title
DALLAS - The Highland Park Scots had to forfeit after winning the school's first-ever state title in soccer.
Highland Park forfeits soccer state title
What we know:
The Highland Park Scots soccer team defeated Liberty Hill 2-0 in Georgetown on Friday to claim the 5A Division II state title.
On Friday night, the University Interscholastic League announced the team would have to forfeit the title.
Highland Park staff discovered the team used an ineligible player in the championship game and reported it to the UIL.
An investigation by Highland Park administration confirmed the player was ineligible.
UIL rules say the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player is forfeiture of the contest.
What we don't know:
The UIL did not go into detail about what made the Highland Park player ineligible to compete.
What they're saying:
"We would like to recognize the Highland Park boys soccer team for their hard work, dedication, and the way they represented our school throughout the season," said Highland Park ISD in a statement.
Highland Park-Liberty Hill
Highland Park defeated Liberty Hill in Georgetown 2-0 on Friday.
Midfielders Jack O'Grady and Hafeey Shah both scored in the first half for the Scots.
Goalkeeper Justin Ratner tallied 5 saves in the shutout win.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholatic League.