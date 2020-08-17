High winds bring down trees, knock out power in parts of North Texas

A rare summer cold front brought some severe weather to North Texas Sunday night.

The storms brought several inches of rain to some areas. They also had high winds, lots of lightning and small hail.

Viewer Sue Martin Bunner in Plano shared incredible video of the lightning that accompanied the storms.

A lot of people had tree branches or even whole trees knocked down by the storms. That includes Cindy Henicke, who had a very old pecan tree fall in her backyard in Arlington.

The storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. At last check, Oncor said more than 38,000 customers were without power around North Texas.

The Texas Baptist Men, a group known for helping out after major disasters, plans to set out with chainsaws Monday to help people clean up in a hard-hit neighborhood in Allen.

They’ll help out in other parts of the Metroplex as needed.