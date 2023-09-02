Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase goes through several North Texas cities

ALLEN, Texas - Police arrested a driver who led officers on a high-speed chase that went through several North Texas cities early Saturday morning.

This started at about 3:45 a.m., when Allen police tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase reached speeds of 120 mph as it went through several cities, including Plano and Richardson.

The pursuit ended along the service road of Highway 75, in Uptown Dallas.

No one was hurt.

At least one person in the fleeing vehicle was detained.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.