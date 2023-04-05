High school teacher in Dallas accused of having improper relationship with student

article

A Dallas ISD teacher faces criminal charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Qasim Frazier turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Qasim Frazier

The 38-year-old is a teacher at Bryan Adams High School in the White Rock area of Dallas.

Police said they got a tip in late February saying Frazier was involved in an improper relationship with a current student.

Dallas ISD declined to comment on the arrest.