High school teacher in Dallas accused of having improper relationship with student
DALLAS - A Dallas ISD teacher faces criminal charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Qasim Frazier turned himself in to police on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old is a teacher at Bryan Adams High School in the White Rock area of Dallas.
Police said they got a tip in late February saying Frazier was involved in an improper relationship with a current student.
Dallas ISD declined to comment on the arrest.