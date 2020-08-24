Herschel Walker says critics calling Trump 'racist' deeply hurt him during RNC address

Former football player Herschel Walker talked about his 35-year friendship with President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday.

Walker, the former Georgia Bulldog and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner recalled meeting Trump and how they developed a deep, personal friendship over the past three decades.

The two-time NFL Pro-Bowler discussed how Trump made him feel special and shared with Walker about how it was important for him to know each person personally.

He said it hurt him when he heard people calling the president a racist.

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is 'racist.' I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist," he said. "People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump."

Walker said Trump instilled in him that family was the most important thing. He shared the story of how Trump’s children his own in a trip to Walt Disney World. He said the then-businessman made the impromptu decision to join in the fun. The Georgia native remarked how touching it was to see Trump on “It’s a Small World” in a full-piece business suit just so he could be with his family.